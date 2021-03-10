Advertisement

Republican doctor announces run for Minnesota Governor

Dr. Scott Jensen announced he will run for Governor in Minnesota as a Republican candidate.
Dr. Scott Jensen announced he will run for Governor in Minnesota as a Republican candidate.(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (Dakota News Now) - Former state Sen. Scott Jensen has made his Republican candidacy for governor official.

Jensen served one term in the Senate and retired in January. The family physician has been critical of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and in interviews with Fox News and other media outlets has questioned federal guidelines around reporting COVID-19 deaths.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz, who is serving his first term, is expected to seek a second term but has not formally announced his campaign. Jensen is the the second candidate to announce a run for governor.

Mike Murphy, the Republican mayor of the town of Lexington, is the only other candidate who has announced a run for governor in 2022.

Copyright 2021 Star Tribune. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence was spotted near downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon.
Three arrested in Sioux Falls domestic dispute turned violent
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Folks are now feeling the after-effects of the week-long cold snap in February that swept...
Some South Dakotans see huge increase in Feb. gas bills after cold snap
One of the Bidens' German shepherds, 3-year-old Major, was allegedly involved in a "biting...
Report: Biden dogs no longer at White House after ‘biting incident’ with security

Latest News

All of Group 1D eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in South Dakota
Starting Sunday, South Dakota’s largest city will no longer require masks to be worn in its...
Mayor TenHaken casts tiebreaking vote allowing the city’s mask mandate to expire
Jury selection is set to begin in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer...
Attorneys sift strong opinions, anxiety among Chauvin jurors
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
LIVE: House set to vote on $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief, stimulus checks