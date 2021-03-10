Some South Dakotans see huge increase in Feb. gas bills after cold snap

CROOKS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Folks are now feeling the after-effects of the week-long cold snap in February that swept across the region.

While it’s likely many have seen their natural gas bill go up, it’s especially affecting three rural communities that have municipally-owned gas companies. Residents from Humboldt, Crooks, and Garretson have been surprised to see some big gas bills for the month of February.

“December was $83, January was $93, February was $790,” said Garretson Resident, Keith Elsberry.

February’s gas bill came as a shock.

“I about fell out of my chair. I got a little warning from the city guy. He told me my bill was going to go up. I figured maybe 100 bucks or something because of the cold snap. And I got my bill and it went up $700,” said Elsberry.

So why did this happen? The Mayor of Crooks, Butch Oseby explains that the significantly cold weather affected natural gas supplies across the country. Enormous demand and short supply caused prices to increase.

The city of Crooks is locked in at 75 percent of its historic average for natural gas. If more gas is needed it is purchased on the open market, which spiked in price. Crooks sent a letter to residents explaining the usual rate of $3.35 jumped up to as high as $900.

“When we buy gas our normal gas bill for a month is about $80,000. Our gas bill for last month is $540,000 dollars and we have to pay that by the 18th of this month,” said Oseby.

Oseby says for Crooks the bill could have been worse.

“Clayton Energy was able to buy our gas when it went over at $212.”

In Crooks and Garretson, residents are able to spread their big bill out over several months.

In Humboldt, the natural gas manager says their customers won’t be impacted as much as the other cities. At the time, they offered a flat rate.

“It didn’t matter what we paid, our customers paid the same no matter what,” said Eugene Betz, Humboldt Natural Gas Manager.

Humboldt’s gas company is still crunching the numbers, but has decided to pay the brunt of the bill.

“I mean it hurt, we weren’t exactly ready for it. But we’re going to have to cut down on the other budget stuff that we planned to do. Probably raise our rates for a little bit now that we just went to the fluctuating rate. Probably going to add a little bit to that to recuperate,” said Sam Eastlick, Humboldt Natural Gas President.

For the municipalities affected, this has been a learning experience.

During the cold snap, Oseby warned residents on Facebook and the Crooks city website to conserve energy, but not everyone saw the warning. So Oseby plans to create a Crooks alert system for situations like this. Where all customers receive a text or email.

Oseby also encourages people to reach out to state and federal leaders about this situation.

“I believe it should be looked into. In my heart, I believe there actually is price gouging and somebody’s made a ton of money off of all us folks from North Dakota all the way down to Texas,” said Oseby.

Dakota News Now also reached out to Garretson’s Natural Gas Utilities, but did not hear back.

