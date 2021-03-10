South Dakota Secretary of Health reflects on past year with COVID-19 in the state

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota announced its first cases of COVID-19 and its first death from the virus on March 10th, 2020. So much has changed in the past year, and health leaders in the state Department of Health have learned so much along they way. They’re still learning about the virus since it is new.

The South Dakota Secretary of Health, Kim Malsam-Rysdon, joined Dakota News Now Wednesday morning to reflect on what this year has been like. She said she first heard about the new virus in December of 2019 when it was growing in other countries. She said it’s been an unprecedented year, but she’s pleased with how her department handled things.

“I’m really proud of our team. I’m proud of the partners that we have, and I’m really proud of how South Dakotans stepped up to deal with COVID,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

She also announced Wednesday morning that everyone in Group 1D of the COVID-19 vaccination plan in the state is able to make an appointment.

