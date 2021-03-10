Todd Lee is proud of his USD men after semi-final loss without AJ Plitzuweit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The U.S.D. men looked like they would be playing in the title game tonight. Stanley Umude and his Coyote teammates led for much of the game over North Dakota State before the Bison came on strong in the final minutes of the game and rallied for a 79-75 win.

Todd Lee could only wonder how far his team might have advanced if AJ Plitzuweit had not gotten hurt. ”We know AJ will be back, but the severity of the injury and at the time of the year going in to play for a conference championship against North Dakota State last Sunday and to lose him at that time was really tough so I couldn’t be more proud of our guys.”

