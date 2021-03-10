Advertisement

Todd Lee is proud of his USD men after semi-final loss without AJ Plitzuweit

Coyotes coach proud of his team with all the adversity
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The U.S.D. men looked like they would be playing in the title game tonight. Stanley Umude and his Coyote teammates led for much of the game over North Dakota State before the Bison came on strong in the final minutes of the game and rallied for a 79-75 win.

Todd Lee could only wonder how far his team might have advanced if AJ Plitzuweit had not gotten hurt. ”We know AJ will be back, but the severity of the injury and at the time of the year going in to play for a conference championship against North Dakota State last Sunday and to lose him at that time was really tough so I couldn’t be more proud of our guys.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to a crash outside West Central High School in Hartford on March 8.
West Central student airlifted after pursuit ends in crash
A heavy police presence was spotted near downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon.
Three arrested in Sioux Falls domestic dispute turned violent
Mitchell man killed in rollover crash identified
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
Transgender sports bill passes South Dakota Senate, heads to Gov. Noem’s desk

Latest News

USD Women react after defending title in Summit League
USD Women react to winning Summit League title again
Boys SODAK 16 Highlights from Mitchell and Colman
Tuesday night’s SODAK 16 Highlights from Mitchell and Colman
Wolfpack boys advance to Iowa 3-A semi's with convincing win
Wolfpack advance to Boys 3-A Semi’s with big win over Camanche
Boys SODAK 16 Highlights from Mitchell and Colman
Boys SODAK 16 Highlights from Mitchell and Colman