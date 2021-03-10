Advertisement

Tuesday night’s SODAK 16 Highlights from Mitchell and Colman

16 teams advance to Boys “A” and “B” Basketball Tournaments next week
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 9, 2021
MITCHELL and COLMAN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Vermillion Tanagers got 30 points from Jakob Dobney and 19 from Dillon Gestring as they beat Milbank 67-37 in a Class “A” SODAK 16 game at the Corn Palace. Other Class “A” teams to advance to next week’s state tournament in Sioux Falls were Dakota Valley, Sioux Valley, SF Christian, St. Thomas More, Chamberlain, Winner and Dell Rapids as the top 8 seeds were all victorious.

In Class “B” DRSM got 22 points from Connor Libis and held off Elkton/Lake Benton in Colman 58-51. And also at the Corn Palace, Canistota won a low scoring game 43-34 over Wessington Springs and White River got 26 from Colbe Scott and 20 from Dylan Marshall in a 71-52 win over Waubay-Summit. Top seeded DeSmet also won along with Viborg-Hurley and Lyman. Lower seeded teams to advance were Lower Brule and Aberdeen Christian. The State “B” is in Aberdeen and the “AA” is in Rapid City starting next Thursday.

