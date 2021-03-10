Advertisement

USD Women react to winning Summit League title again

Coyotes defend conference title to go dancing
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USD women went unbeaten and won the Summit League title last year. But they never got to play in the NCAA Tournament because of the pandemic. This year they will get their chance after beating Omaha 66-43. Here’s what they had to say afterwards.

Dawn Plitzuweit, USD Head Coach says, ”I’m just so proud of our young ladies for all that they have been through in the last year and how hard they’ve worked. It’s great to see this come to fruition for them. They’ve work their tails off.”

Chloe Lamb, USD Senior says, ”This entire year we’ve done a really good job of just being thankful that we’re playing. There were a lot of teams who were able to play and were getting to practice and play games. For us I think we just took it one step at a time and stayed grateful and I think that put us in a really good position.”

Hannah Sjerven, USD Senior says, ”For the four seniors last year that didn’t get to go dancing, go to the tournament, this win is so much for our team but it’s for everyone that came before us and built the reputation of South Dakota.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to a crash outside West Central High School in Hartford on March 8.
West Central student airlifted after pursuit ends in crash
A heavy police presence was spotted near downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon.
Three arrested in Sioux Falls domestic dispute turned violent
Mitchell man killed in rollover crash identified
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
Transgender sports bill passes South Dakota Senate, heads to Gov. Noem’s desk

Latest News

Boys SODAK 16 Highlights from Mitchell and Colman
Tuesday night’s SODAK 16 Highlights from Mitchell and Colman
Wolfpack boys advance to Iowa 3-A semi's with convincing win
Wolfpack advance to Boys 3-A Semi’s with big win over Camanche
Todd Lee proud of his USD men after tough loss in semi's
Todd Lee is proud of his USD men after semi-final loss without AJ Plitzuweit
Boys SODAK 16 Highlights from Mitchell and Colman
Boys SODAK 16 Highlights from Mitchell and Colman