USD Women react to winning Summit League title again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USD women went unbeaten and won the Summit League title last year. But they never got to play in the NCAA Tournament because of the pandemic. This year they will get their chance after beating Omaha 66-43. Here’s what they had to say afterwards.

Dawn Plitzuweit, USD Head Coach says, ”I’m just so proud of our young ladies for all that they have been through in the last year and how hard they’ve worked. It’s great to see this come to fruition for them. They’ve work their tails off.”

Chloe Lamb, USD Senior says, ”This entire year we’ve done a really good job of just being thankful that we’re playing. There were a lot of teams who were able to play and were getting to practice and play games. For us I think we just took it one step at a time and stayed grateful and I think that put us in a really good position.”

Hannah Sjerven, USD Senior says, ”For the four seniors last year that didn’t get to go dancing, go to the tournament, this win is so much for our team but it’s for everyone that came before us and built the reputation of South Dakota.”

