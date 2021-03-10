Advertisement

Wolfpack advance to Boys 3-A Semi’s with big win over Camanche

Western Christian wins quarterfinal game in Des Moines
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Western Christian boys averaged 70 points a game during the season. Tuesday they scored 71 in their opening round game in the State 3-A Iowa Basketball Tournament and beat Camanche 71-55 in a game that wasn’t close in the second half. Ty Van Essen scored 18 points and Wyatt Gulker’s 26 led the way for the Wolfpack who play again Thursday in the semi’s along with unbeaten Boyden-Hull.

