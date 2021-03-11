Advertisement

1 new COVID-19 death reported in South Dakota; Active cases up

Avera staff conduct drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Sioux Falls (file photo)
Avera staff conduct drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Sioux Falls (file photo)(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials reported an additional COVID-19 death in South Dakota as active cases continued a slow upward trend Thursday.

The latest victim was a man in his 70s, according to the Department of Health. The coronavirus has claimed a total of 1,905 lives in the state.

Officials reported 201 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total case count to 114,163.

Active cases rose by 17 to 2,131. While still well below the peak the state saw in November, active cases have slowly risen in recent weeks after declining to around 1,900 late last month.

Current hospitalizations declined by six to 67 on Thursday.

A total of 31% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the Department of Health. Of those, 17% have received the full series of doses required to maximize immunity. These statistics include federally administered vaccines, and only factor South Dakotans old enough to receive a vaccine (age 16 and over).

