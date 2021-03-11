Advertisement

City of Aberdeen preparing for NCAA DII Men’s Basketball Tournament

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last month brought some exciting news to Aberdeen, as Northern State was selected as a regional host site for the NCAA Men’s DII basketball tournament. And the city is getting ready to welcome the limited number of fans that will be allowed to attend.

In a phone interview, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Casey Weismantel said since that announcement, businesses and organizations have been working towards welcoming visitors to the area looking to attend the tournament.

“To have the whole community of Aberdeen buy into the concept, you know, we’re going to extend ourselves out there. Hosting this NCAA tournament is something we’ve never done before, and we got one.” Weismantel said.

Weismantel said especially the city’s restaurants and hotels will benefit from having even a limited number of fans attend. Meanwhile, it’s taken a push from Northern State and the city to get the tournament to Aberdeen. It’s something NSU Athletic Director Josh Moon said is something they’ve been eyeing for years, and something the NCAA won’t be disappointed with.

“I think the NCAA’s excited to have it in a place like Aberdeen at Northern, where they know it’s going to be very well supported, and just going to be an awesome tournament.” Moon said.

Weismantel says the pairing of this tournament along with the SDHSAA Class “B” Boys tournament held next week in Aberdeen will be a boost many businesses have needed, and another opportunity to boost Aberdeen’s reputation as a basketball city.

“We have to make sure that those fans and those athletes have an amazing time in Aberdeen, in the hopes that they come back again. Aberdeen prides itself on it’s hospitality, and you have to have the whole community buy into that.” Weismantel said.

Capacity will be limited at the Barnett Center for both tournaments to similar guidelines that were in place during Northern State’s winter sports seasons. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be mandatory inside of the building as well.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9-year-old diagnosed with MIS-C a month after getting COVID-19
9-year-old Sioux Falls boy diagnosed with MIS-C a month after getting COVID-19
A heavy police presence was spotted near downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon.
Three arrested in Sioux Falls domestic dispute turned violent
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
FILE PHOTO
One dead after crash near Watertown
U.K. coronavirus variant confirmed in South Dakota

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden to address nation, wants everyone vaccine-eligible by May 1
State Theatre reopens
Movies returning to Sioux Falls State Theatre
Walz plans to dial back virus restrictions for gatherings
Transgender advocates demonstrated at the Capitol and college athletes pressured the NCAA to...
Noem weighing girls’ transgender sports ban amid protests