City of Aberdeen preparing for NCAA DII Men’s Basketball Tournament

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last month brought some exciting news to Aberdeen, as Northern State was selected as a regional host site for the NCAA Men’s DII basketball tournament. And the city is getting ready to welcome the limited number of fans that will be allowed to attend.

In a phone interview, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Casey Weismantel said since that announcement, businesses and organizations have been working towards welcoming visitors to the area looking to attend the tournament.

“To have the whole community of Aberdeen buy into the concept, you know, we’re going to extend ourselves out there. Hosting this NCAA tournament is something we’ve never done before, and we got one.” Weismantel said.

Weismantel said especially the city’s restaurants and hotels will benefit from having even a limited number of fans attend. Meanwhile, it’s taken a push from Northern State and the city to get the tournament to Aberdeen. It’s something NSU Athletic Director Josh Moon said is something they’ve been eyeing for years, and something the NCAA won’t be disappointed with.

“I think the NCAA’s excited to have it in a place like Aberdeen at Northern, where they know it’s going to be very well supported, and just going to be an awesome tournament.” Moon said.

Weismantel says the pairing of this tournament along with the SDHSAA Class “B” Boys tournament held next week in Aberdeen will be a boost many businesses have needed, and another opportunity to boost Aberdeen’s reputation as a basketball city.

“We have to make sure that those fans and those athletes have an amazing time in Aberdeen, in the hopes that they come back again. Aberdeen prides itself on it’s hospitality, and you have to have the whole community buy into that.” Weismantel said.

Capacity will be limited at the Barnett Center for both tournaments to similar guidelines that were in place during Northern State’s winter sports seasons. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be mandatory inside of the building as well.

