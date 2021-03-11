COVID-19 vaccine distribution and what’s next

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We’ve come a long way since the start of the pandemic. For many, the light at the end of the tunnel was December, when South Dakota received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

When the COVID-19 vaccine first arrived in South Dakota, “It made it very real and human how much we’d been through and how exciting a time that was,” said Dr. Michael Wilde, Vice President Medical Officer for Sanford Health in Sioux Falls.

“I felt like our area, we did such a great job of getting vaccines in quickly and being right on top of it. So there’s a real sense of, proud of all our healthcare workers and our partnerships,” said Dr. David Basel, Vice President of Avera Medical Group.

Since then, Avera and Sanford staff have been busy working through vaccinating priority groups currently at 1D.

“We’ve worked our way down through the ages, 80, 75, 70, 65 has been opened up now for a couple of weeks and we’re actually about 65 percent of those 65 or older have now been vaccinated,” said Dr. Basel.

Current vaccines available include Pfizer and Moderna as well as Johnson & Johnson which was recently added to the mix.

“This vaccine is also very effective just like the other two. And the more vaccines we get, regardless of who makes them, we’re happy to give those vaccines,” said Dr. Wilde.

“It’s something we’re incredibly confident into the point where 86% of our physicians have received this vaccine.”

President Biden recently announced that he anticipates the US will have enough vaccines by the end of May to get every American vaccinated.

“That was kind of surprising to me. I was thinking more into the June and July time frame and so that makes me optimistic that there are more doses going to become available soon. So continued progress,” said Dr. Basel.

Dr. Basel says each vaccine gets us one step closer to herd immunity where enough people are immune to COVID to make spread less likely.

Getting to that point will take some trial and error.

“Making sure the rates don’t rise as we open things up a little bit more. And eventually, we’ll be able to take off these masks. After that it will be monitoring, making sure that variants aren’t causing rates to come back up. Seeing if we need to have booster doses of any of the vaccines over the next six months, year, year-and-a-half,” said Dr. Basel.

For now, folks are just encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which Sanford is calling a “shot of hope.”

