De Smet family continues grief journey during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last September, we introduced you to John Bjorkman and his struggle with COVID. From his hospital bed, he shared how he was flown from DeSmet to a Marshall Minnesota Hospital. The transfer was on his birthday. He hoped the worst was behind him.

“No energy, no drive, nothing. And for me, that’s really odd,” said John.

The former Waverly school superintendent who loved children was dismissed, re-admitted, and flown to Sioux Falls. His wife Christina and daughter were by his side when he died on October 20th. Their two sons were in a waiting room nearby.

Christina lives next door to her son and family, just down the road from her parent’s cattle farm. Their home had been in the family for years. Christian and John were in the midst of remodeling when he passed away. The home is finished now and there’s a wall to honor his memory. Pictures of John bring comfort.

“That’s him fishing. That’s the oars from his boat, and I kind of dedicated this,” said Christina.

John had no underlying conditions.

“He was very healthy. I mean he reffed 35 years,” said Christina.

Covid swept through the extended family. John was developing symptoms.

“So he went and got tested and he tested positive,” said Christina.

Christina was also positive....caring for herself and John. They were advised to stay in separate parts of the home. John stayed downstairs in a guest room. The night of his admission in De Smet he was struggling for air and had just fallen.

“I need to take him to the hospital, I said he could hardly walk, he can hardly breathe,” said Christina.

It’s hard to believe someone so healthy is gone. The avid hunter and fisherman who was often a referee at local school sporting events was fighting for his life. Christina saw his chest x-rays and what she believed to be lungs filled with fluid.

“People need to understand that it could happen to anyone,” said Christina. “Sure is scary. Very scary disease.”

In the pages of this memorial book, Christina looks through reminders of not just another statistic, but of a husband, Dad, grandfather, and a life cut short. She looks at just a few pages at a time and sets the book down. Too many pages viewed are heavier than she can bear.

Christina reads a decorative font on a canvas near a picture of her husband. “Because someone we love is in heaven. We have a little bit of heaven in our home. And that is so true,” said Christina.

Memories are shared of caring for children in the schools where he guided students. He purchased shoes for kids who didn’t have the money and gave them necessities to make their little lives better. Those memories are a comfort today. Not only did he adore his own grandchildren, but loved the kids at school.

“And that’s what I think he’s doing now, is up there reading to the little kids, I really do. I believe that that,” said Christina.

So many things are different during a pandemic, including grieving.

“At a funeral, you get to see everybody just about. So that’s one thing I’ve noticed with the COVID. It’s a different type of grieving I think that you go through, each time you see someone that you haven’t seen. I miss him,” said Christina.

Her grandsons are a daily part of her life, which helps focus on each day and the future.

She also has connected virtually with other South Dakota women who have lost their husbands to COVID. For now, they meet virtually, until each woman has received their vaccinations. Christina had her first COVID vaccine, last week.

