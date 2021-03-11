Advertisement

Decreasing Cloud Cover

Highs in the 40s
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Sunshine will gradually return through the day and temperatures will warm up a little more. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in spots that see more snowfall, but with the returning sunshine and temperatures getting above freezing, we’ll see conditions improve across the region and we should see snow melt. Highs around the region will be in the 40s with a few upper 30s out there.

Friday and Saturday will bring more sunshine as well so by the time we get to to the beginning of the weekend most of the snow will be gone. Highs will be in the 40s both of those days. Some of us should be pushing 50 by Saturday, as well!

We’re tracking another storm system set to move in on Sunday and Monday and there’s a lot of moisture with this storm as well. Because of the colder temperatures mixing in, we’re likely to see more accumulating snowfall in the Dakota News Now viewing area by Sunday. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track this storm!

