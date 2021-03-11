Advertisement

In-person visiting resumes at nursing homes

In-person visiting resumes at nursing homes
In-person visiting resumes at nursing homes(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Longterm care facilities, such as nursing homes, have been heavily impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic, and one year ago the Good Samaritan Society shut their doors to visitors.

One year later, families are finally being able to have indoor visitations with their loved ones again.

The Good Samaritan Society, and other nursing homes, follow Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and CDC guidelines when determining the visitation regulations.

Jeff Nelson used to visit his dad, 93-year-old Don, twice a week at Luther Manor in Sioux Falls, until the pandemic hit.

“It was tough, we would try and converse on the phone but that’s not always the same. We’d do window visits,” Nelson said.

It was a long year apart for the Nelsons, but things changed in 2021.

“In reality, since they opened up again, I think I’m here more often now than I was at that point and time just because of the importance of being here,” Nelson added.

The facility restarted indoor visits in February, but nursing homes must reach certain criteria to allow screened visitors back in.

“We have to have a positivity rate of less than 10%. We also need to make sure we do not have any positive cases in our facility for the last 14 days,” said Good Samaritan Society Executive Director Philip Samuelson.

Longterm care residents were among the first groups to be eligible for the COVID vaccine, and more vaccinated residents meant fewer COVID cases opening the doors for visitors.

“I think there’s a little extra bounce in everyone’s steps that ‘we’re getting there,’” Samuelson said.

“It’s an emotional thing, and I think also a mental health thing for both he and I to be able to have that conversation and be close,” Nelson said.

If you have a loved one in a long-term care facility, the Good Samaritan Society suggests contacting their facility because each one has different rules and regulations for visitors.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence was spotted near downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon.
Three arrested in Sioux Falls domestic dispute turned violent
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Folks are now feeling the after-effects of the week-long cold snap in February that swept...
Some South Dakotans see huge increase in Feb. gas bills after cold snap
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Sioux Falls Police: Vermillion man facing drug, gun charges

Latest News

We've come a long way since the start of the pandemic. For many, the light at the end of the...
COVID-19 vaccine distribution and what’s next
Jury selection is set to begin in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer...
Ruling could put 3rd-degree murder charge in play for Chauvin
Summit League Tournament at Premier Center (FILE)
Anti-trans bill could put NCAA events at risk in South Dakota
The current mask mandate in Sioux Falls officially expires Saturday. That is leading to some...
Some Sioux Falls businesses plan to enforce own mask policy
9-year-old diagnosed with MIS-C a month after getting COVID-19
9-year-old Sioux Falls boy diagnosed with MIS-C a month after getting COVID-19