Live: State lawmakers deliver legislative briefing

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota lawmakers are set to deliver weekly press conferences to discuss the legislative session Thursday morning.

Gov. Kristi Noem is scheduled to hold her briefing at 9:30 a.m. Legislators will begin their briefing at 10 a.m.

Livestreams for both press conferences will be embedded in this story.

Democratic legislative briefing

South Dakota Democratic lawmakers are holding a briefing to discuss issues from the 2021 legislative session.

Posted by Dakota News Now on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Republican legislative briefing

South Dakota legislators are holding a press conference to discuss issues from the 2021 session.

Posted by Dakota News Now on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Gov. Kristi Noem’s briefing

Gov. Kristi Noem is delivering her weekly press conference discussing issues at the 2021 legislative session.

Posted by Dakota News Now on Thursday, March 11, 2021

