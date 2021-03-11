Live: State lawmakers deliver legislative briefing

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota lawmakers are set to deliver weekly press conferences to discuss the legislative session Thursday morning.

Gov. Kristi Noem is scheduled to hold her briefing at 9:30 a.m. Legislators will begin their briefing at 10 a.m.

Livestreams for both press conferences will be embedded in this story.

Democratic legislative briefing

Republican legislative briefing

Gov. Kristi Noem’s briefing

