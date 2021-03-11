Advertisement

Movies returning to Sioux Falls State Theatre

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State Theatre in Sioux Falls has been open for months after reopening in December. It was closed for almost 30 years, but a lot of hard work changed that narrative. Executive Director Alison Weiland provided an update on the theatre’s return, what the transition has been like, and what is next for staff.

