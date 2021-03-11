Newly named EmBe CEO hopes to empower women in Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, the EmBe Board of Directors announced that Kerri Tietgen will become the new CEO.

Most recently, she was the founder and operator of KT Consulting. Tietgen told us she comes from a family of strong women and she wants to bring that same passion to help empower women in the Sioux Empire.

“I think there’s a lot of things that are happening in the world today. a lot of conversations that need to be had and had at home. that starts at home with families, with women and answering that call. The community is very impacted by women,” said Tietgen.

Tietgen starts her new role on March 22nd. You can find more information on the programs and services offered by EmBe by visiting embe.org.

