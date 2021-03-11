Advertisement

Noem weighing girls’ transgender sports ban amid protests

Transgender advocates demonstrated at the Capitol and college athletes pressured the NCAA to punish states that pass such laws.(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she is weighing whether to sign a bill that would ban transgender girls and women from female sports leagues.

Transgender advocates demonstrated at the Capitol and college athletes pressured the NCAA to punish states that pass such laws. Shortly after the Legislature passed the bill Monday, the Republican governor said she was “excited to sign” it. But at a news conference on Thursday, she struck a more cautious tone.

While Noem argues the bill is about “protecting women’s sports,” her decision to sign it into law could have far-reaching effects.

