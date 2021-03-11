Northern Wolves ready to make memories at Region Tournament

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota News Now Photojournalist Dave Hauck sat down with the Northern Wolves men’s basketball team as they prepare to host the Regional tournament at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen starting Sunday. And they are excited to still be playing and have a chance to make even more great memories.

Parker Fox, NSU Junior says, “All these guys from the top down just doing a good job of just keeping us healthy and keeping us able to play basketball because of all the crazy things going on in the world. At the end of the day it’s just a big blessing to play the sport we love.”

Andrew Kallman, NSU Senior says, “Our overall record of 18 and 1 is the best record we’ve had at the school so far, or at least during my 4 years here at Northern. Not being able to have our whole fan base has been a little tough. But overall it’s been a solid year for basketball.”

Head Coach Saul Phillips says, “We’ve had guys play in really big games. They are battle tested. They’re not going to come out tentative, they’re not going to come our thinking about anything other than the success they can possibly have.”

Mason Star, NSU Senior says, “Winning the regional tournament would be amazing just because it would be in front of our fans. That’s the iggest thing for us is that we get to have the fans here and to host the regional which is amazing.”

Parker says, “It’s about coming in every single day and getting a little better and focusing every single day one day at a time and when that opportunity presents itself and that time comes we’re going to be elated with joy.”

Mason says, “To be part of a program and a team where you know where we had four straight championship wins is just amazing and it’s a testimony to how our team is and the selflessness that we have.”

Parker says, “Winning this region would be awesome but then it’s all about re-leading and re-focusing. It’s all about one game at a time really. Taking it one game at a time, not worrying about a bigger picture . If you win that one, forget about it and go win the next one. We’re going to take that day by day process and go from there.”

Saul says, “Your margin of error is very small. But if you play like you’re worried about the margin of error being very small, you’re not going to succeed. We’re going to go out there and play our style of basketball and these are memories that are going to last a lifetime and we get to dictate what kind of memories those are. Are they good fearless memories or are they tentative memories. They better be fearless or you’re not winning this thing.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.