One dead after crash near Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died and another person was injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Watertown.

Names of the two people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2016 Chevy Impala was northbound on U.S. Highway 81 when the driver lost control, entered the southbound lane and collided with a 2012 Dodge Charger.

Both drivers, who were wearing seat belts, were taken by ambulance to the Watertown hospital.

The 30-year-old female driver of the Chevy Impala later died as a result of her injuries. The 59-year-old male driver of the Dodge Charger suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

