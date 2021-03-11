Advertisement

One dead after crash near Watertown

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(KGNS)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died and another person was injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Watertown.

Names of the two people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2016 Chevy Impala was northbound on U.S. Highway 81 when the driver lost control, entered the southbound lane and collided with a 2012 Dodge Charger.

Both drivers, who were wearing seat belts, were taken by ambulance to the Watertown hospital.

The 30-year-old female driver of the Chevy Impala later died as a result of her injuries. The 59-year-old male driver of the Dodge Charger suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9-year-old diagnosed with MIS-C a month after getting COVID-19
9-year-old Sioux Falls boy diagnosed with MIS-C a month after getting COVID-19
A heavy police presence was spotted near downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon.
Three arrested in Sioux Falls domestic dispute turned violent
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Starting Sunday, South Dakota’s largest city will no longer require masks to be worn in its...
Mayor TenHaken casts tiebreaking vote allowing the city’s mask mandate to expire
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks

Latest News

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer, faces trial for the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death
Organizers of the Sanford International tournament announced Thursday morning Cobey DeSchepper...
Sanford International announces ambassador for tournament
Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Duchess Meghan of Sussex intend to step back their duties...
Prince William defends UK monarchy against racism accusation
The South Dakota Department of Tourism and SDSU Extension created AgritourismSD, a program to...
South Dakota agritourism connects tourists with agriculture
Participants in the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade carry flags representing Ireland (file photo)
Ways To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Downtown Sioux Falls