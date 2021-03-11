SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Brandon Valley’s Hillary Behrens literally throws one in to help Brandon Valley advance to the state tournament.

Baylor Scheierman and Douglas Wilson hook up for an Ally-oop in SDSU’s Summit League Quarterfinal win over Omaha.

Aberdeen’s Kaitlyn Holland scores a hat trick in the girl’s state hockey championship game to lead the Cougars to their second straight title.

SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski goes nearly untouched on an 80 yard touchdown run against Western Illinois.

Topping our chart the top team in AA led by Akok Aguer, who was throwing down several dunks in a 27 point effort that clinched the Warriors spot at State.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

