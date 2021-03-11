Advertisement

Prince William defends UK monarchy against racism accusation

Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Duchess Meghan of Sussex intend to step back their duties...
Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Duchess Meghan of Sussex intend to step back their duties and responsibilities as senior members of the British Royal Family. (Source: zz/KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - Prince William says that his family is not racist, becoming the first member of Britain’s royal family to speak out about accusations of bigotry made by Prince Harry and Meghan, his brother and sister-in-law.

William made the comments Thursday in response to questions shouted at him by reporters during a visit to an East London school.

While members of the royal family often ignore such queries, William used the opportunity to address the explosive allegations that have rocked the monarchy.

Buckingham Palace sought to respond to Harry and Meghan’s allegations of racism and mistreatment in a 61-word statement, but it has failed to quell the controversy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9-year-old diagnosed with MIS-C a month after getting COVID-19
9-year-old Sioux Falls boy diagnosed with MIS-C a month after getting COVID-19
A heavy police presence was spotted near downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon.
Three arrested in Sioux Falls domestic dispute turned violent
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Starting Sunday, South Dakota’s largest city will no longer require masks to be worn in its...
Mayor TenHaken casts tiebreaking vote allowing the city’s mask mandate to expire
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks

Latest News

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer, faces trial for the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death
Organizers of the Sanford International tournament announced Thursday morning Cobey DeSchepper...
Sanford International announces ambassador for tournament
The South Dakota Department of Tourism and SDSU Extension created AgritourismSD, a program to...
South Dakota agritourism connects tourists with agriculture
Participants in the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade carry flags representing Ireland (file photo)
Ways To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Downtown Sioux Falls