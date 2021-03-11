Advertisement

Reflecting on an early COVID-19 diagnosis

Dr. Clarissa Barnes contracted COVID-19 at the end of March, beginning of April as she was just...
Dr. Clarissa Barnes contracted COVID-19 at the end of March, beginning of April as she was just starting to take care of patients who had also contracted the virus.(KSFY)
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A lot has changed since the first cases of COVID-19 were announced in South Dakota in March of 2020. What doctors knew then about the virus and the way patients were being treated is very different from what’s happening now.

Dr. Clarissa Barnes, a hospitalist with Avera, said she knew COVID-19 was going to be a big deal when reports started coming out of Italy and how the virus affected people there.

“It has been the longest and shortest year ever,” she said. “It’s surreal to think that a year ago at this time that we were hearing reports from other countries, and we were waiting to see what it was going to look like in South Dakota.”

As a doctor, she’s learned a lot in the past twelve months.

“The stuff that we were doing in the beginning, April of last year versus what we’re doing for treatment now is very, very different,” Dr. Barnes said.

As a COVID-19 patient, she understood more of what her patients were going through when they heard they tested positive.

“I think it made the fear that patients feel a lot more personal and real,” she said.

Dr. Barnes contracted COVID-19 the end of March, beginning of April. It was the first week she worked in the COVID unit at Avera. She experienced body aches, a fever, fatigue, and facial flushing. This was around the same time reports came out about healthcare workers dying in other countries because they weren’t faring as well. She was also worried about her family, but none of them got sick. Dr. Barnes recovered, and it was back to work.

“I think it helps make you a little more sympathetic,” she said. “I was a lot more aware of how isolating it really is to sort of be in that room and to be alone while you feel very sick.”

She’s thankful for that experience and hopes the last year has made her better as a doctor.

“I had COVID, and I did okay. And every day I would come to work and I would see patients who got COVID and who didn’t do okay,” Dr. Barnes said.

She said she’ll always remember those patients.

