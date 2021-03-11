Sanford International announces ambassador for tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford International is September 13th through the 19th this year once again at the Minnehaha Country Club. Every year the event has been in Sioux Falls, there’s been a Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador. This person represents the tournament at various events throughout the year, including the actual tournament in September.

This year, Cobey DeSchepper will be the Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador. When he was 4 years old, he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He fought through two and a half years of treatment. He finished treatment in November of 2018 and said right now, he feels great.

