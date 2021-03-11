Some Sioux Falls businesses plan to enforce own mask policy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The current mask mandate in Sioux Falls officially expires Saturday. That is leading to some concerns for local business owners.

Although the mask mandate is no longer in effect in Sioux Falls some local businesses say they’re still going to be enforcing their own mask mandates. That includes Zandbroz Variety, Queen City Bakery, and the Spice and Tea Exchange

Since the start of the pandemic, these businesses have had their own policies. The owner of Queen City Bakery says masks have played an integral part in staying open during the pandemic.

“We’re such a small operation. We have so few staff that if one of us gets sick we have to close for two weeks,” said Mitch Jackson, Owner of Queen City Bakery.

At Zandbroz Variety, Manager Jamie Scarbrough felt the Sioux Falls mask mandate was helpful.

“It went a lot smoother. I saw a lot more masks, we didn’t have as many arguments with customers about our policy. It was easier to enforce because it didn’t put it on my staff’s shoulders,” said Scarbrough.

Now that it will no longer be in effect, these businesses have some concerns.

“It’s going to put a lot more pressure on businesses that want to have masks in place and there’s going to be some issues that pop up due to businesses doing what they believe is right and potential customers thinking what they are doing is wrong and it’s totally needless. That’s what’s really frustrating about it,” said Jackson.

“What concerns me most is how safe my staff is, how safe our guests are here in the store. And the way that we can provide the safest shopping opportunity for people is to have everybody wear masks, disinfect hands as much as possible,” said Tami Brown, Owner of Spice and Tea Exchange

Another concern is that many staff members have not been vaccinated yet.

“My first thought was they are spiking the football at the 20-yard line instead of the end zone. There’s light at the end of the tunnel and now they’re just going to give up? It makes no sense whatsoever,” said Scarbrough.

“I think that there should be a lot more shots in arms before we take the masks off.”

These businesses are privately owned and are allowed to enforce their own mask mandate. So they ask that folks be respectful of that.

