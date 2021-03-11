Advertisement

South Dakota agritourism connects tourists with agriculture

The South Dakota Department of Tourism and SDSU Extension created AgritourismSD, a program to...
The South Dakota Department of Tourism and SDSU Extension created AgritourismSD, a program to expand and enhance the hybrid industry in the state.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Tourism and State University Extension are working together to create opportunities by combining the two largest industries in the state: agriculture and tourism.

They’ve created an ‘agritourism’ program for farm, ranch owners, and others who want to connect tourists with agriculture and help them see where local food and beverages come from.

Extension field specialist Peggy Schlechter says people don’t have the connection with agriculture that they used to when their grandparents might have owned a farm or ranch.

The two-year extension program focuses on providing the tools and skills needed to develop a successful agritourism enterprise.

