Stars shine in home ice win over Stampede

LINCOLN, NE (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Stampede dropped their third straight game after a 9-4 loss to the Lincoln Stars at the Ice Box Wednesday night. The Stars tallied six-straight goals in six minutes and 27 seconds in the first period, chasing starting goaltender Noah Grannan out of net.

The Sioux Falls Stampede scored the first goal of the game at 8:52 of the first period for the early lead. Michael Citara tallied his thirteenth goal of the season on the power play unassisted. The Lincoln Stars answered back less than three minutes later to tie the game. The game quickly unraveled from there as Nikolai Mayorov, Griffin Jurecki, James Stefan, Jake Beaune and Yu Sato all scored goals four minutes and 26 seconds apart for a 6-1 lead at the end of period one.

Goaltender Trent Burnham replaced netminder Noah Grannan following the Beaune goal at 17:05 of the first period. Stampede captain Will Dineen scored at 9:59 of the second period on the power play, assisted by Cole Sillinger and Brandon Tabakin, and Sean Donaldson tallied his first career USHL goal five minutes later to bring the game within three.

Lincoln finished the period with their seventh of the night a minute later to extend the lead back to four.The Stars surged back ahead with a pair of goals in the opening minutes of the third period from Aidan Thompson and Mayorov. Sam Rhodes collected a consolation goal at 11:51 of the third period to bring the final score to 9-4.

The Herd will return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for three straight games. A game on Friday and Saturday against the Des Moines Buccaneers and one more time against the Lincoln Stars on Tuesday, March 16, before going back on the road. Puck drop at 7:05 p.m. all three nights.

