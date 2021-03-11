State basketball tournaments and hosts ready to tip off

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One year ago, the South Dakota Girls Class “B” basketball tournament came to a halt, and cancelled along with the rest of the state tournaments as the pandemic set in. And for SDHSAA Executive Director Dr. Dan Swartos, those few days of uncertainty were some of the longest he’s ever had.

“Going from full capacity, to limited fans, to shutting down. And just the amount of information that was coming out, how much we were learning about it in real time, was pretty wild.” Swartos said.

Now that vaccines are a reality and COVID-19 cases have held in the state, Swartos is cautiously optimistic about capping off the winter activities season with few hiccups. But he said for himself and everyone involved with the upcoming tournaments, that’s no reason to take a timeout on the measures taken this year to prevent the spread.

“I think we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. However, you know the pandemic is still here.” said Huron School District Activities Director Terry Rotert, in a phone interview. “We still are going to emphasize wearing masks in the Huron Arena. We are still going to emphasize social distancing.”

The SDHSAA is continuing it’s mask mandate at each site in the coming weeks. Both the Sanford Pentagon and the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls will be limiting capacity, as well as the Barnett Center in Aberdeen. And each site is asking those that do come to follow health guidelines, and space out in venues.

It’s those measures and the efforts put in by students, coaches, spectators and schools that Watertown School District Activities Director Craig Boyens said got everyone to this point, just one night before tip off. And he’s asking everyone to cooperate with sites this year, and take a step back and appreciate where everything is at.

“How fortunate we are to even be playing. The fact that our kids are getting to play, coaches get to play in the state tournament. So hopefully we can just be appreciative of that opportunity to play.” Boyens said.

Swartos said he’s thankful for everyone that’s done their part to keep activities going in the state this year, and ask that the effort continues through the next couple of weeks and beyond until the pandemic is over.

“Let’s not take our foot off of the gas here. Let’s finish this thing out, and stay vigilant, keep doing what you’re doing.” Swartos said.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.