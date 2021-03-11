Sunshine Returns and Snow Melts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After the snow that we had yesterday, the sunshine will be back for the next couple of days and will ultimately end up melting quite a bit of that snowfall. Highs will be a little bit cooler the next couple of days in locations that saw more snowfall on Wednesday.

Heading into Friday, expect more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 40′s where there is more snow and some lower 50′s where there isn’t any snow. Saturday will begin with sunshine, but then clouds will build in that night and into Sunday morning. That’s the next storm system that is on the way.

We’re tracking a storm system moving in for Sunday and it’s going to be slow moving. It’s trending to bring in warmer air initially which will keep a bulk of the precipitation as rainfall during the day on Sunday, but then as colder air works its way in that night and into Monday morning there will be a changeover to snowfall. The locations that have the better chances to see more snowfall will be along and south of I-90.

Due to the mixing of the warmer air and the transition timing still in question, accumulations will vary greatly. We’ll have frequent updates so stay with your First Alert Weather Team. Next week will be cooler with highs in the upper 30′s to the lower 40′s with another chance for a rain/snow mix on Wednesday.

