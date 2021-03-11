Two South Dakota attractions honored as “Best of the Midwest”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Midwest Living magazine honors two South Dakota attractions in its March/April edition as “Best of the Midwest”.

Badlands National Park is being recognized as the “Best National Park” and Wall Drug is receiving the award for “Best Photo Opportunity.”

“Everybody takes a picture of the storefront, and then number two is sitting on the giant jackalope in the backyard,” Rick Hustead said. He is a Wall Drug Store Inc. chairman.

This is the first year that Midwest Living magazine honored places across the Midwest to celebrate the locations that best define the region.

Last year the pandemic initially had a negative impact on tourism, but it quickly turned around.

“What we found is they were looking for wide-open places,” Katlyn Svendsen said. She is the Public Relations Director for the South Dakota Department of Tourism.

The hope is with recognition like this tourists will continue to flock through the state of South Dakota.

“I think we’re going to have a very busy year at the Badlands National Park and probably throughout South Dakota,” Mike Pflaum said. He is the superintendent for Badlands National Park.

The “Best of the Midwest” edition of Midwest Living magazine goes on sale on April 30th.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.