Valandra-Prue is excited to lead the White River girls into battle at State “B”

White River girls will be among the favorites with Valandra-Prue back and healthy
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WHITE RIVER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The White River girls are the 2nd seed at the State “B” that starts later this week. And with Caelyn Valandra-Prue back healthy and leading the way, this is a team to watch out for . As for their star player, she’s just pumped to be back on the court to finish out her senior season before she runs track at U-S-D.

Caelyn Valandra-Prue, White River senior says, ”I mean it’s a really good feeling, I love it. I love my team. Coming back from injury, it’s just a perfect way to end my perfect season. Like my senior season, my last season, I’m excited.”

Jared Bouman, White River Girls Basketball Coach says, ”Caelyn went down with that knee injury and they lost in the SODAK 16 without her there so it feels good. I know the seniors have worked a long time to get to the state tournament and it’s a great accomplishment for them.”

The Tigers will be a fun team to watch. Valandra-Prue scored 46 in a big win about a month ago. They take on Viborg-Hurley in the first game of the night on Thursday in Huron. The “A” is in Watertown and the “AA” in Sioux Falls.

