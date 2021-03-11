Walz plans to dial back virus restrictions for gatherings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he plans significant rollbacks of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, following an update by state health officials showing that 70% of the state’s senior citizens have now been vaccinated.

Walz says the changes will probably be “our biggest turn” because the state is “at a point where we have not been since this thing started.” The Star Tribune reports that Walz plans to detail his plans during a Friday morning press briefing.

Walz’s announcement also came on a day when the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the state’s first known case of a coronavirus variant that was originally identified in South Africa.

