Walz plans to dial back virus restrictions for gatherings

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he plans significant rollbacks of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, following an update by state health officials showing that 70% of the state’s senior citizens have now been vaccinated.

Walz says the changes will probably be “our biggest turn” because the state is “at a point where we have not been since this thing started.” The Star Tribune reports that Walz plans to detail his plans during a Friday morning press briefing.

Walz’s announcement also came on a day when the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the state’s first known case of a coronavirus variant that was originally identified in South Africa.

