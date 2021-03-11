Ways To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Downtown Sioux Falls
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day during the whole month of March at Downtown Sioux Falls with these events, promotions, and specials:
- Sioux Falls Attractions: The Arc of Dreams and Falls Park where it will be lit up green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day
- Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Store: South Dakota’s only Irish store will be open on St. Patrick’s Day and will have a variety of Irish-themed clothing, jewelry, and much more!
- Green Beers + Cheers at Severance: Saturday, March 13th and Wednesday, March 17th from 12 pm to 11 pm Severence will be serving green beer (along with other drinks and a featured Mash Madness Coconut Zambooki) along with hosting a green shirt giveaway.
- Blarney’s Stone Pub deals: Blarney’s will be celebrating this year by opening at 8 am Saturday, March 13th, for drinks and other St. Patrick’s Day festivities. They will also be serving green beer as well as offering delivery options!
- Lucky 7′s Race: Hosted by local businesses downtown, the Lucky 7′s race will begin on Saturday, March 13th at 8 am. You can purchase tickets to be a part of three different races: a .7k, a 7k, a 17k, or a trifecta of all three races. Alongside this race, you can also participate in downtown’s “Eat, drink, shop Gold Rush” event where you can support local downtown businesses and enter to win prizes!
- St. Patty’s Day Bash: Sponsored by El Raid Shrine, there will be live music all day long on Saturday, March 13th. There will also be the 10th annual “Shamrock Shootout” where 64 teams compete in a tournament.
- Full Circle Co-Op Membership Deal: Until Wednesday, March 17th, you can stop in at Full Circle Co-Op and sign up for their year-long membership deal including discounts for members only, a $75 “golden ticket” card, and other deals throughout the year.
- St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl: Starting at 1 pm on Saturday, March 13th, there will be a St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl hosted by Wiley’s, along with other participating local businesses. There will be a free Trolley service along with live entertainment and DJs.
- Special orders at Intoxibakes: Boozy treats will be available for special order from Intoxibakes this St. Patrick’s Day. They will include featured cakes/cupcakes such as Irish cream, Scooby Snacks, Grasshopper, Mudslide, Kahlua, and the Irish Car Bomb.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.