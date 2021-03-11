Advertisement

Ways To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Downtown Sioux Falls

Participants in the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade carry flags representing Ireland (file photo)
Participants in the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade carry flags representing Ireland (file photo)(Sioux Falls St. Patrick's Day committee)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day during the whole month of March at Downtown Sioux Falls with these events, promotions, and specials:

  • Sioux Falls Attractions: The Arc of Dreams and Falls Park where it will be lit up green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day
  • Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Store: South Dakota’s only Irish store will be open on St. Patrick’s Day and will have a variety of Irish-themed clothing, jewelry, and much more!
  • Green Beers + Cheers at Severance: Saturday, March 13th and Wednesday, March 17th from 12 pm to 11 pm Severence will be serving green beer (along with other drinks and a featured Mash Madness Coconut Zambooki) along with hosting a green shirt giveaway.
  • Blarney’s Stone Pub deals: Blarney’s will be celebrating this year by opening at 8 am Saturday, March 13th, for drinks and other St. Patrick’s Day festivities. They will also be serving green beer as well as offering delivery options!
  • Lucky 7′s Race: Hosted by local businesses downtown, the Lucky 7′s race will begin on Saturday, March 13th at 8 am. You can purchase tickets to be a part of three different races: a .7k, a 7k, a 17k, or a trifecta of all three races. Alongside this race, you can also participate in downtown’s “Eat, drink, shop Gold Rush” event where you can support local downtown businesses and enter to win prizes!
  • St. Patty’s Day Bash: Sponsored by El Raid Shrine, there will be live music all day long on Saturday, March 13th. There will also be the 10th annual “Shamrock Shootout” where 64 teams compete in a tournament.
  • Full Circle Co-Op Membership Deal: Until Wednesday, March 17th, you can stop in at Full Circle Co-Op and sign up for their year-long membership deal including discounts for members only, a $75 “golden ticket” card, and other deals throughout the year.
  • St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl: Starting at 1 pm on Saturday, March 13th, there will be a St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl hosted by Wiley’s, along with other participating local businesses. There will be a free Trolley service along with live entertainment and DJs.
  • Special orders at Intoxibakes: Boozy treats will be available for special order from Intoxibakes this St. Patrick’s Day. They will include featured cakes/cupcakes such as Irish cream, Scooby Snacks, Grasshopper, Mudslide, Kahlua, and the Irish Car Bomb.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9-year-old diagnosed with MIS-C a month after getting COVID-19
9-year-old Sioux Falls boy diagnosed with MIS-C a month after getting COVID-19
A heavy police presence was spotted near downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon.
Three arrested in Sioux Falls domestic dispute turned violent
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Starting Sunday, South Dakota’s largest city will no longer require masks to be worn in its...
Mayor TenHaken casts tiebreaking vote allowing the city’s mask mandate to expire
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks

Latest News

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer, faces trial for the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death
Organizers of the Sanford International tournament announced Thursday morning Cobey DeSchepper...
Sanford International announces ambassador for tournament
Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Duchess Meghan of Sussex intend to step back their duties...
Prince William defends UK monarchy against racism accusation
The South Dakota Department of Tourism and SDSU Extension created AgritourismSD, a program to...
South Dakota agritourism connects tourists with agriculture