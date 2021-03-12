Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Thursday, March 11th

Highlights from all 3 Girls State Basketball Tournaments and Iowa Boys 3-A Semi’s
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -All 3 South Dakota girls state basketball tournaments tipped off Thursday. The “AA” in Sioux Falls, the “A” in Watertown and the “B” in Huron. We have highlights from 8 of the 12 opening round games along with a recap of the Iowa Boys 3-A semi’s in Des Moines.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9-year-old diagnosed with MIS-C a month after getting COVID-19
9-year-old Sioux Falls boy diagnosed with MIS-C a month after getting COVID-19
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
A heavy police presence was spotted near downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon.
Three arrested in Sioux Falls domestic dispute turned violent
U.K. coronavirus variant confirmed in South Dakota
FILE PHOTO
One dead after crash near Watertown

Latest News

Thursday's Girls State Basketball Recap
Girls State Basketball Recap from Round One Thursday
Boyden-Hull and Western Christian advance to 3-A title game Friday in Des Moines
Boyden Hull and Western Christian boys advance to 3-A title game
Thursday's Girls State Basketball Recap
Thursday's Girls State Basketball Tournaments Recap
10pm Sportscast Thursday, March 11th
10pm Sportscast Thursday, March 11th