Boyden Hull and Western Christian boys advance to 3-A title game

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) -They drove all the way to Des Moines to determined which team is best! The top-ranked Comets of Boyden-Hull beat Aplington-Parkersburg 77-66 Thursday in the Class 3-A semi-finals to remain unbeaten. Tanner TeSlaa paced the way for the Comets with 24 points and Marcus Kelderman had 22. Bryan Zylstra had 15 off the bench as they scored 55 in the 2nd half.

And they will face Western Christian (Hull) Friday at 2:30 in the championship after the Wolfpack beat Des Moines Christian 56-47. The Pack had great balance in their victory. In addition to a state championship, bragging rights around town will be at stake as well.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.