Competition between local businesses raises $1,600 for The Banquet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last month, Dakota News Now shared a story about a competition between two businesses, Nerdvana and Windy City Bites, to see which one could raise the most money for The Banquet.

Nerdvana Owner Patrick Wilson said the idea stemmed from his experience with The Banquet when he first moved to Sioux Falls.

Combined, the businesses raised around $1,600. Wilson says he’s not done giving back.

“I want to continue to challenge local small businesses in Sioux Falls to see if we can actually get a community of givers associated with each store,” said Wilson.

The Banquet serves around 700 meals a day to those in need. For more information on how you can help The Banquet, visit thebanquetsf.org.

