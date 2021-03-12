Girls State Basketball Recap from Round One Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, WATERTOWN and HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -All 3 of the girls state basketball tournament tipped off Thursday in different locations in 4 first round games. And all 3 of the top seeds advanced to the semi’s on Friday night.

In the Class “AA” tournament at the Sanford Pentagon, the #1 Washington Warriors rolled to a 31-8 lead at half over RC Central and went on to win 53-27 behind a very balanced attack with Jaden Warner and Brielle Biteler each hitting a trio of 3-pointers. In the second game of the day, O’Gorman led by 6 at the half but went on to beat Mitchell 69-42 as freshman Mahli Abdouch scored 18 points to paced the attack for the defending state champs.

In the evening session it was #2 Aberdeen against Brandon Valley. Hilary Behrens and the Lynx won a low scoring affair 33-30. Behrens had 12 points and Abby Kopecky 10 for the Golden Eagles. And the final game had Harrisburg against RC Stevens. The Raiders held the Tigers to 11 points in the second half and pulled the upset 39-27 over the 3rd seed.

In Class “A” at the Watertown Civic Arena, the Cougars of M-C-M jumped on top of St. Thomas More early 9-4. But the Cavaliers showed why they are the top seed as they roared back to win 66-29. And it will be a battle of Cavaliers Friday night because Roncalli beat SF Christian 49-34 in the 2nd game.

In the evening session it was #2 Winner against Dakota Valley. The Warriors advanced to the semi’s with a 59-48 win. And the final game of the night featured Hamlin against Belle Fourche. The Chargers continued their great season with a 53-36 win.

The State “B” is being played at the Huron Arena. The afternoon games both were tight. #1 Castlewood got 24 points from Alayna Benike as the Warriors edged Waverly-South Shore 61-55. They had played a 9-point game earlier. MacKenzie Everson also had 17 points for Castlewood. Emily Kranz had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Coyotes. The second game had the comeback of the day. Tom Young’s Ethan Rustlers trailed by 19 to Hanson, but they came all the way back to win 52-49. Mekiah Campbell had 14 points and 16 boards for the Beavers who led 33-15 at the half.

In the evening session it was #2 White River led by Caelyn Valandra-Prue against Viborg-Hurley. She scored 31 points, becoming South Dakota’s 9th all-time scorer and led the Tigers to a 65-52 win. That was followed by the Jaguars of Corsica-Stickney against Herreid-Selby. The Jags won a close game 47-45 as Raven Barse had 10 points. The Wolverines were led by Rylee Rossow and Rachel Fiedler with 14 points each.

