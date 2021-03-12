Advertisement

Iowans tops 1M shots as state struggles with appointments

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - More than 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Iowa, even as residents who qualify struggle to make appointments for a shot.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Friday that Iowa has administered 1.03 million doses. The milestone reflects significant increases in vaccine supplies but it’s unclear how the state will handle surging demand as more adults become eligible in the coming months.

Iowa has no centralized system for people to secure a vaccine appointment.

