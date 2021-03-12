Iowans tops 1M shots as state struggles with appointments

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - More than 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Iowa, even as residents who qualify struggle to make appointments for a shot.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Friday that Iowa has administered 1.03 million doses. The milestone reflects significant increases in vaccine supplies but it’s unclear how the state will handle surging demand as more adults become eligible in the coming months.

Iowa has no centralized system for people to secure a vaccine appointment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.