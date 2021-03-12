Advertisement

Lawmakers cap session with $5.1 billion budget approval

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota lawmakers have boosted pay for teachers, state employees and community support providers. They also sent millions of dollars to infrastructure projects and a college scholarship fund.

In one of their final acts of this year’s legislative session, lawmakers passed a $5.1 billion budget that will take effect beginning in July.  

It included a 2.4% increase in salary funding for teachers, state employees and employees of health care programs that depend on government funding. Billions of dollars have flowed into the state from the federal government.

That has created a boost in sales tax, giving the state the ability to offset expenses with federal relief funds sent directly to the state government.

