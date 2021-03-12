Mitchell man suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run, girlfriend charged

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Mitchell woman is facing hit-and-run charges after police say she struck her boyfriend while he was walking along Highway 16 Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Brittany Ashton Price told investigators she and the victim, her boyfriend, went to a residence to purchase marijuana in Mitchell. She told investigators that when she returned to her vehicle, her boyfriend wasn’t there.

Price says she went looking for her boyfriend, driving east on Highway 16 while attempting to text and call him. Authorities say Price struck something in the roadway, pulled over, and claimed she saw nothing. Authorities say Price drove back into town and made no attempt to contact authorities.

The victim was found lying in the ditch later Wednesday morning and authorities determined he had been struck by a vehicle. The 25-year-old victim was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Price is facing hit-and-run charges and driving without a valid license.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.