National Park Service denies request for fireworks diplay at Mount Rushmore

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fireworks displays at Mount Rushmore suffered a setback Friday as the National Park Service denied a request from the state to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The Hill reports the NPS regional director says that NPS is “unable to grant a request to have fireworks at the Memorial” in a letter to tourism officials in South Dakota.

Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore in 2020 for a Fourth of July celebration which included former President Trump. It was the first time a fireworks display took place at the memorial since 2009.

Fireworks were originally banned due to wildfire risks.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.