National Park Service denies request for fireworks diplay at Mount Rushmore

Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near...
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D., after President Donald Trump spoke. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fireworks displays at Mount Rushmore suffered a setback Friday as the National Park Service denied a request from the state to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The Hill reports the NPS regional director says that NPS is “unable to grant a request to have fireworks at the Memorial” in a letter to tourism officials in South Dakota.

Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore in 2020 for a Fourth of July celebration which included former President Trump. It was the first time a fireworks display took place at the memorial since 2009.

Fireworks were originally banned due to wildfire risks.

This is a developing story.

