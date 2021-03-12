National Park Service denies request for fireworks diplay at Mount Rushmore
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fireworks displays at Mount Rushmore suffered a setback Friday as the National Park Service denied a request from the state to celebrate the Fourth of July.
The Hill reports the NPS regional director says that NPS is “unable to grant a request to have fireworks at the Memorial” in a letter to tourism officials in South Dakota.
Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore in 2020 for a Fourth of July celebration which included former President Trump. It was the first time a fireworks display took place at the memorial since 2009.
Fireworks were originally banned due to wildfire risks.
This is a developing story.
