SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We may start off with a little morning fog, especially in northern parts of the region. Otherwise, we should plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 40s where we still have snow on the ground, to the low 50s in the south. The win will be fairly light, as well. For Friday, expect lots of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 40s where there is more snow and some lower 50s where there isn’t any snow. Saturday will begin with sunshine, but then clouds will build in that night and into Sunday morning. That’s the next storm system that is on the way.

We’re tracking a storm system moving in for Sunday and it’s going to be slow moving. It’s trending to bring in warmer air initially which will keep a bulk of the precipitation as rain during the day on Sunday, but then as colder air works in that night and into Monday morning there will be a changeover to snowfall. The locations that have the better chances to see more snowfall will be along and south of I-90.

Due to the mixing of the warmer air and the transition, timing still in question, accumulations will vary greatly. We’ll have frequent updates so stay with your First Alert Weather Team. Next week will be cooler with highs in the upper 30s to the lower 40s with another chance for a rain/snow mix on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.