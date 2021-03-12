Sioux Falls Convention Center Hosts 54th annual Sportsmen’s show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After being canceled just an hour before starting last year; the Sportsmen’s Show returns to the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

The show may be returning but it will have some added precautions.

“The building is still going to have their enhanced measure in place. Hand sanitizer everywhere,” Barry Cenaiko said, the Sportsmen’s Show producer.

Both organizers and the vendors are excited to have the event return.

“I started here in 1990. I’ve been here every year since, same spot on the corner booth here. I love this show, it’s a great area,” Dan Welsh said, the owner of Dumper Dan’s Charter Fishing and Resorts.

The pandemic forced people across the nation to find outdoor activities, and because of that, the vendors have seen an increase in business.

“Instead of getting on a jet or traveling to hotels and amusement parks, people are really getting out to enjoy the outdoors,” Rich Probert said, the spokesperson for Steinbring Motorcoach.

The Sportsmen’s show kicked off on Thursday and runs until Sunday at 5:00 pm. You can find the exact times they’re open and the cost of admission on their website.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.