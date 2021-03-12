Advertisement

Sioux Metro Growth Alliance tackling development in bustling region

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Economic Development Association (LCEDA) and Minnehaha County Economic Development Association (MCEDA) are combining to form the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. This economic development association will serve South Dakota’s most populous region by incorporating the municipalities that help define the area.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After visiting Sioux Falls for a work trip, Tony and Ali Gabriel decided they wanted to retire...
Minnesota family moves to Sioux Falls for children’s education
Mitchell man suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run, girlfriend charged
U.K. coronavirus variant confirmed in South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Gov. Noem defends her 'dark money' legislation as privacy protection for donors
Noem’s medical marijuana plan scuttled by Senate

Latest News

In Watertown at Lake Area Tech., hundreds of educators received their first dose Friday, March...
Educators in Codington County receive COVID-19 vaccine
Senior Advisor and Policy Director Maggie Seidel has been with Gov. Noem’s staff since she took...
Senior advisor to Gov. Noem resigns
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
South Dakota AG Ravnsborg pleads not guilty in fatal crash case
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near...
National Park Service denies request for fireworks display at Mount Rushmore