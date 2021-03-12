Sioux Metro Growth Alliance tackling development in bustling region
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Economic Development Association (LCEDA) and Minnehaha County Economic Development Association (MCEDA) are combining to form the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. This economic development association will serve South Dakota’s most populous region by incorporating the municipalities that help define the area.
