South Dakota AG Ravnsborg pleads not guilty in fatal crash case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg made his first court appearance Friday following a fatal crash in September.

Ravnsborg is facing careless driving, operating a motor vehicle while on a mobile device, and driving outside his lane, each punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine. Ravnborg pled not guilty to all three charges.

The initial court appearance began at 4 pm at a Hughes County courthouse in Pierre. Ravnsborg wasn’t present, which is standard in misdemeanor cases. Ravnsborg’s next court date is expected sometime in mid-May.

It’s now been seven months to the day since Ravnsborg struck and killed Boever as he walked alongside Highway 14 near Highmore.

When announcing the charges, prosecutors explained why more serious charges were not brought.

“In order for Ravnsborg to be found criminally liable for Mr. Boever’s death, the state must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Ravnsborg’s driving was reckless. Negligent driving would not be enough to amount to criminal charges in the state of South Dakota.”

Ravnsborg claims he did not see Boever that night and maintains he thought he hit a deer. even though an investigation video released by the state revealed Boever’s glasses were found inside his car.

Ravnsborg may face impeachment for his role in the crash, though lawmakers decided to push back any hearings until after his criminal case is wrapped up.

Governor Kristi Noem and several major law enforcement organizations have called for Ravnsborg to resign, though he has signaled he intends to remain in office.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.