Sunshine for Saturday, Rain/Snow for Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Quiet weather and sunshine will stick around yet again for today leading to clear skies tonight. We’ll begin the weekend with sunshine, but some clouds will begin to move in south of I-90, but we’ll be staying dry. Highs will be in the upper 40′s to the lower 50′s. This will continue to melt snow that fell on Wednesday.

On Sunday morning, a strong low pressure system bringing plenty of moisture will slowly make its way into the area. It’ll be mainly impacting areas along and south of I-90 to begin the day. The precipitation will start out as rainfall and we certainly need some of that moisture as we are all in a drought. Rain will continue throughout much of the day Sunday as the storm system advances north into central South Dakota and just grazing northern South Dakota.

As temperatures drop Sunday night into Monday morning, this will turn the precipitation into snowfall and lead to some accumulations. The best chances for accumulating snowfall will be along and south of I-90 beginning Sunday night and continuing into the first half of Monday. Traveling will be difficult Sunday night and especially Monday morning for parts of the area. The heaviest accumulation should fall in southwestern South Dakota and western Nebraska, but as much as 3 to 6 inches of wet and heavy snow will be likely along and south of I-90.

Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track this storm!

