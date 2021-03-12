Warm weather could bring increase to South Dakota tourism

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On the first night of the annual Sportsmen’s Boat, Camping, & Vacation show at the Denny Sanford Convention Center, many customers came to see what they could get to help plan their ultimate family vacation.

With so many people planning vacations, some camping supplies could soon become limited.

“It’s already been really busy, the selection is going to be an issue we don’t know what supply will hold, we’re hoping supply can keep up with demand, but you just don’t know,” says Noteboom RV Finance Manager Scott Aanenson.

Many people are looking forward to being able to get back out again after spending so much time indoors over the last year.

”I stayed home for almost a year, and I tell you I am so happy to be out and about now and I’m sure everyone else is the same way,” said Lakeside Vacation Homes Sales Manager Randy Archer.

Employment fell by 4,660 jobs as many businesses were affected by both closures and changes in the types of travel that occurred due to the pandemic. As the weather begins to warm up, there is hope those jobs could start to come back as many people begin their outdoor vacations.

The warm weather coupled with South Dakota’s vast outdoor landscape could also bring in more people eager for a long-awaited vacation.

“I think that we’ve got a lot to offer here in this state and I think that a lot of people will come,” says Archer.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.