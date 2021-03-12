Advertisement

Warm weather could bring increase to South Dakota tourism

This years Sportsman's show runs from Thursday to Sunday
This years Sportsman's show runs from Thursday to Sunday(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On the first night of the annual Sportsmen’s Boat, Camping, & Vacation show at the Denny Sanford Convention Center, many customers came to see what they could get to help plan their ultimate family vacation.

With so many people planning vacations, some camping supplies could soon become limited.

“It’s already been really busy, the selection is going to be an issue we don’t know what supply will hold, we’re hoping supply can keep up with demand, but you just don’t know,” says Noteboom RV Finance Manager Scott Aanenson.

Many people are looking forward to being able to get back out again after spending so much time indoors over the last year.

”I stayed home for almost a year, and I tell you I am so happy to be out and about now and I’m sure everyone else is the same way,” said Lakeside Vacation Homes Sales Manager Randy Archer.

Employment fell by 4,660 jobs as many businesses were affected by both closures and changes in the types of travel that occurred due to the pandemic. As the weather begins to warm up, there is hope those jobs could start to come back as many people begin their outdoor vacations.

The warm weather coupled with South Dakota’s vast outdoor landscape could also bring in more people eager for a long-awaited vacation.

“I think that we’ve got a lot to offer here in this state and I think that a lot of people will come,” says Archer.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9-year-old diagnosed with MIS-C a month after getting COVID-19
9-year-old Sioux Falls boy diagnosed with MIS-C a month after getting COVID-19
A heavy police presence was spotted near downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon.
Three arrested in Sioux Falls domestic dispute turned violent
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
U.K. coronavirus variant confirmed in South Dakota
FILE PHOTO
One dead after crash near Watertown

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden signs COVID relief bill, outlines plan to get US ‘back to normal’ by July 4
After visiting Sioux Falls for a work trip, Tony and Ali Gabriel decided they wanted to retire...
Minnesota family moves to Sioux Falls for children’s education
Competition between local businesses raises $1,600 for The Banquet
Competition between local businesses raises $1,600 for The Banquet
Lawmakers cap session with $5.1 billion budget approval