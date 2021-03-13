Advertisement

A Look Inside Andes Central’s Pandemic Protocols

A closer look at how one school on the Yankton Sioux Reservation has handled the pandemic
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE ANDES, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students and staff at Andes Central have been in the classroom for most of the school year.

There was one week where the school didn’t have enough staff for classes, but cases among students have been minimal. Meanwhile, teachers and students have been helping with cleaning in between classes. The school also dedicated some time around winter break to sanitize the building.

