Boy’s State Hockey Begins With Sioux Falls Flyers Second Squad Topping First Team

State Championship Sunday At Premier Center
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Zach Vockler and Cade Edwards each scored a pair of goals for the Sioux Falls Flyers Second Squad against Flyer One in the South Dakota State Boy’s Hockey Quarterfinals, helping lead their team to a 5-1 victory at the Scheels IcePlex.

Flyers One, the older of the two Sioux Falls hockey programs, scored the game’s first goal on a power play tally from Nick Gromer.

Flyers Two would score the next five goals unanswered goals, three in the first period, to beat their city rivals for the third and most emphatic time after winning the prior meetings 7-5 and 5-4.

Flyers Two will take on top seed Brookings in tomorrow’s semifinals at 7:35 PM at the Scheels IcePlex. The Rangers defeated Watertown 7-0 in their Friday quarterfinal.

The other semifinal pits Rushmore (8-1 winner over Sioux Center) against Oahe (8-2 over Huron) at 4:35 PM.

The tournament concludes Sunday with all consolations and the championship game moving to the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

