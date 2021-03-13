Educators in Codington County receive COVID-19 vaccine

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Eligibility guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccine were expanded in South Dakota this week to now include teachers. In Watertown at Lake Area Tech., hundreds of educators received their first dose Friday, March 12.

“This bandaid, this is what I call your badge of courage,” Joyce Halleuer explains to a patient she’s just vaccinated.

Halleuer has 47 years of nursing experience. In all that time, she says nothing compares to this feeling.

“You know when you’re vaccinating and there’s actually tears of joy, you know tears of joy. And I’ve never been blessed so many times in my career. So it’s fulfilling for them and rewarding for us,” said Halleuer.

Halleuer helped coordinate this event through Prairie Lakes Healthcare. They are vaccinating over 450 educators and school staff in Codington County.

“We are excited to get rolling with this. You know, it’s been a long time coming. We’ve got a lot of people between the K-12, the Lake Area staff, Northeast Tech, and then our other county schools getting vaccinated today. So it’s a pretty big process,” said Jeff Danielsen, Watertown School District Superintendent.

Seven people are scheduled every six minutes for their vaccine. For these teachers, this shot means a sense of security as they teach.

“I’m high risk. I am a diabetic and I have been for a long time. So I definitely was anxious to get it,” said Lesa Dahl, Music Educator for the Watertown School District.

“I was almost scared to get a job because I didn’t want to bring things back to my older parents, you know, who are going to be more susceptible to getting hit harder with the virus,” said Substitute Teacher Ross Hurlbert.

Teachers are also getting the vaccine for their students.

“Keeping those kids safe and making sure that they stay in school and we want them there. A lot was affected when we went online,” said Kim Rohde, Watertown Middle School Science Teacher.

While teachers have gotten used to adapting and making changes, they hope the vaccine will help them to get back to their usual routine soon.

These educators received the Moderna vaccine. So they will need a second shot in a few weeks.

