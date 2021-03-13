Advertisement

GIRLS STATE A SEMIFINALS-Roncalli Stuns St. Thomas More, Hamlin Edges Winner

Aberdeen Roncalli takes out STM 36-35, Chargers Charge Past Warriors 43-37
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top seeds in the State A Girl’s Basketball Tournament will play each other on Saturday.

For third place.

Friday night in Watertown started off with an “All Cavalier Semifinal” between Aberdeen Roncalli and St. Thomas More. Despite a 27-point performance from SDSU-bound senior Haleigh Timmer, Roncalli stunned the top seed 36-35 when Olivia Hudson hit a pair of free throws with one second left to provide the difference in the game.

In the late semifinal Hamlin took out second seed and defending state champion (by virtue of their being no State Tournament last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak) Winner 43-37 behind 20 points from Kami Wadsworth. Winner was led by Bella Swedlund’s 17 points.

Aberdeen Roncalli and Hamlin will play for the State A title tomorrow night at 7 PM at the Watertown Civic Arena.

